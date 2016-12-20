Two Canadians honoured by heroism by Carnegie commission

PITTSBURGH — Two Canadians are among the latest 21 people being honoured with Carnegie medals for heroism.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission investigates stories of heroism and awards medals and cash several times a year.

Clark Whitecalf, 41, of Gallivan, Sask., was honoured for rescuing a sleeping woman from a burning house in August 2015.

And, 51-year-old Calvin Bradley Stein of Madoc, Ont., received a medal for saving a 3-year-old girl from being trampled by runaway ponies at a fairground in Tweed, Ont., in July and was himself injured in the incident.

The Carnegie commission is named for the late steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was inspired by stories of heroism during a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people, including a miner and an engineer who died trying to rescue others.