Wynne renews call for a premiers' meeting with Trudeau on health funding

OTTAWA — A day after health-funding talks broke down, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is renewing a call for Justin Trudeau to discuss the contentious issue face-to-face with provincial and territorial leaders.

Wynne tells The Canadian Press that health negotiations did not stop when the provinces rejected what they described as an inadequate offer Monday from the federal government.

She says Ontario officials are already re-engaged with Ottawa on the issue.

In September, provincial and territorial leaders wrote to Trudeau requesting a meeting to discuss health funding, but the prime minister declined.

Trudeau and the premiers had fruitless discussions on the issue earlier this month when they met for climate-change talks.