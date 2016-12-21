Alberta Mounties search for plaques stolen from rural war memorial

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to gather information on the theft of four plaques from a war memorial southeast of Edmonton in late November.

RCMP say the plaques were taken Nov. 24 from the Legion of Frontiersmen War Memorial, located on Highway 14 and Range Road 205.

Mounties say the monument is recognized provincially and nationally as a historical monument, and is also a regional landmark for those in the area.

The first plaque is dedicated to the memory of frontiersmen who died in the First World War, the second is for soldiers from the Second World War, and the other two plaques commemorate individuals.