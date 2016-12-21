Mississauga, Ont., man convicted on human trafficking-related charges
A
A
Share via Email
NEWMARKET, Ont. — A 28-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man has been found guilty of several offences arising from a human trafficking-related investigation.
York regional police say a Newmarket, Ont., jury found Patryck Ellis guilty of procuring a person to have illicit sexual intercourse, procuring a person to become a prostitute, exercise control, direction or influence over a person, and assault.
Ellis was arrested on Jan. 21, 2015, after a victim sought assistance from the police to exit the sex trade.
Police say Ellis is to appear in court on Jan. 30 for a sentencing hearing.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg