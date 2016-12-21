Sears Canada in hot water over undelivered Christmas gifts

Customers are not happy with Sears Canada after orders placed as far back as November remain undelivered.

As Christmas Day nears, the company's Facebook page has been inundated with customers complaining of packages that have not even shipped before their estimated arrival date.

It seems shoppers are also not so pleased about the company's response concerning the delay.

"Just got off the phone with customer service and now they tell me my item won't be here before Christmas, that the item is back ordered but no one decided to tell me," Krista Stevens wrote.

Some customers have even complained about a delay in receiving refunds after learning their ordered items were out of stock and wouldn't arrive in time to be wrapped under the tree come Christmas morning.

"Waiting for refunds totalling $542.00," wrote Dianne Dickin. "Sears Canada please go back to refunding at your stores, instead of causing our family to now go without funds for other suitable gifts."