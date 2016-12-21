Suspect sought by Alberta Mounties in alleged extortion of senior

DRUMHELLER, Alta. — RCMP in Drumheller, Alta., are looking for a 48-year-old man accused of kidnapping an elderly woman in July and forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account.

Mounties launched an investigation after a woman came forward saying that a man who had done some yard work for her had forced his way into her home in the summer and demanded money.

She said he took her to a local bank and had her withdraw some cash before releasing her in a nearby community.

Darren Guntel, 48, is now charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and breaking and entering.

Police have issued warrants for Guntel’s arrest and say he should not be approached if he is spotted.