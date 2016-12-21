News / Canada

Two adults found dead in Centre Wellington, Ont., home, OPP say

CENTRE WELLINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in southwestern Ontario.

Investigators say officers sent to a home in Centre Wellington on Wednesday morning to check on the well-being of the residents found the bodies of two adults.

OPP say they believe it is an "isolated incident."

Criminal and forensic investigators are looking into the deaths.

 

