Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge
A
A
Share via Email
UXBRIDGE, Ont. — One woman is dead and a mother and child are in hospital after a collision in Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the crash took place Tuesday night shortly after 6 p.m. on a snow-covered stretch of road.
They say two sedans collided head-on, killing the 55-year-old driver of one of the cars.
Police say the other driver, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to hospital along with her six-year-old son with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Police have not released the victim's name or other details.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg