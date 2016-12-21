Woman from Nail Pond killed in collision in western P.E.I.
BLOOMFIELD, P.E.I. — Police in western P.E.I. are trying to determine the cause of a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman from Nail Pond.
The crash happened early Wednesday on Route 2 in Bloomfield.
RCMP in Prince County responded to the scene, as did the O'Leary Fire Department.
The victim was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
She was declared dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
