AltaGas Townsend gas processing expansion gets B.C. regulatory approval

CALGARY — The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission has given its approval for AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA) to expand and retrofit its Townsend natural gas processing facility in the province's northeast.

The Calgary-based company says it will initially cost between $85 million and $95 million to build a second gas processing plant beside one that's operating at the site.

There's also a provision to retrofit the existing Townsend processing facility.

In addition, AltaGas estimates it will cost an additional $35 million to $45 million to add compression equipment required to move raw gas from the Blair Creek area to Townsend.

AltaGas expects to fully contract Townsend Phase 2 to process gas from Painted Pony Petroleum (TSX:PPY) under a 20-year agreement.