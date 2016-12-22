City councillors following some residents in taking pay cut in 2017

Calgary city councillors will be following in the steps of many residents who are making less this year in Alberta due to the downturn in the economy.

Some councillors have tweeted a 2.49 per cent decrease is coming starting Jan. 1.

Pay adjustments are based on average income rates in the province and according to latest data from Statistics Canada, the average Albertan made 2.6 per cent less in October this year compared to 2015.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes Calgary residents take notice.

Nenshi says everyone is in it together, both during good times and bad.

Beginning in the New Year, councillors will make around $113,000 per year, while the mayor will bring in about $213,000.