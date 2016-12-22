Six charged after N.B. warrant uncovers moose meat, antlers, oysters, cocaine
FREDERICTON — Six people have been arrested in New Brunswick following an 11-month investigation into the illegal procurement and commercial sale of moose meat.
Police say eight search warrants were executed in the Miramichi and Neguac areas last week.
During the searches a quantity of moose meat, moose antlers and meat-cutting equipment was seized.
Police also seized restricted weapons, long guns, ammunition, deep freezers, undersized oysters, striped bass, four vehicles and a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and unidentified pills.
Officers from the Department of Justice and Public Safety were assisted by members of the RCMP and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
Charges are pending against six people for offences under the Fish and Wildlife Act.