Six charged after N.B. warrant uncovers moose meat, antlers, oysters, cocaine

FREDERICTON — Six people have been arrested in New Brunswick following an 11-month investigation into the illegal procurement and commercial sale of moose meat.

Police say eight search warrants were executed in the Miramichi and Neguac areas last week.

During the searches a quantity of moose meat, moose antlers and meat-cutting equipment was seized.

Police also seized restricted weapons, long guns, ammunition, deep freezers, undersized oysters, striped bass, four vehicles and a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and unidentified pills.

Officers from the Department of Justice and Public Safety were assisted by members of the RCMP and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.