Five families homeless after fire destroys Montreal apartment building
MONTREAL — Five families are homeless for the holidays after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Montreal.
No one was injured in the blaze which started early Friday morning at the building in the city's LaSalle borough.
Officials say the fire started on the third floor and quickly spread to the roof, which collapsed.
Only five of 24 units in the building were occupied because the structure was undergoing renovations.
About 80 firefighters were called to the building, which was declared a total loss.