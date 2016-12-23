Mounties say icy roads, zero visibility, 30-40 vehicles in ditch west of Calgary

COCHRANE, Alta. — Icy roads, blowing snow and reduced visibility in and around Calgary have police warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

RCMP say there were 30 to 40 vehicles in the ditch Friday afternoon in the east lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at Scott Lake Hill between Calgary and Canmore, and those that were blocking driving lanes have been removed.

A multi-vehicle crash earlier Friday closed one of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road west of Calgary.

All east and westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were open late Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Police say motorists should avoid non-essential travel on the Trans-Canada Highway in and around Calgary.

Cpl. Curtis Peters says there was "quite a mess" on the Trans-Canada Highway and all the roads in and around Calgary were in poor condition.

"Visibility is very poor, with blowing snow and the roads themselves are icy and snow-covered in some areas," Peters said.

"Snow tires and 4 by 4 might improve your traction some, but it's never going to be 100 per cent, weather is still going to affect you. Slow down, take your time and drive with caution and if you don't have to drive, it might be a good day to postpone your trip."