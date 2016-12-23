Newfoundlander captures near-miss with wrong way driver on highway

CLARENVILLE, N.L. — A dash cam caught a Newfoundland driver's dangerous drift into oncoming traffic, forcing another motorist to drive the wrong way to avoid a high-speed crash.

Donald Barker said he was driving to Clarenville on Thursday afternoon when a grey Honda Civic drifted into his lane on the Burin Peninsula highway.

He was forced to switch lanes himself.

"They didn't swerve, just drifted over. If there was anything in their lane I would have hit it," Barker said on Twitter. "I hope it's a lesson learned. Someone was watching over both of us today."

The driver of the Civic didn't stop. Barker pulled over and called the RCMP.