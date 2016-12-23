Police seek public help to solve mystery of dead man found on Lake Huron beach

GODERICH, Ont. — Ontario Provincial police are appealing to the public to help solve the mystery of a man whose body was found Oct. 15 on the shores of Lake Huron just north of Port Albert, Ont.

Despite a thorough investigation, widespread media coverage and more than 100 tips from the public, investigators say they are still unable to confirm the man's identity.

Police say a journalist in northern Ontario took photos of the man near Espanola in September and that man identified himself as 57-year-old Mitchell Nelson and indicated he was travelling from Alberta to visit family and friends in the London area.

The mystery man also indicated he had relatives in the Ottawa area.

The man, described as white with an average-to-medium build and balding with grey hair.

He was found wearing a blue "Fluid" lifejacket, a black fleece type pullover jacket, black wind pants with the letters "PEP" on a shield and white and black Nike running shoes.

"We remain optimistic a family member, friend, acquaintance, former co-worker, or former classmate will hear about this investigation and will come forward to help us with this investigation," said Det. Sgt. Mike McCabe