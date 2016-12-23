Police warn of high-quality fake gold bars being shopped around in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are warning that there are some high-quality counterfeit gold bars being shopped around.

The one-ounce bars have fooled some gold buyers and pawn shops in the city on Nov. 30.

Police say six bars were sold for just under $5,000, but that they are fake.

The bars were bearing either Perth Mint or PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux – Switzerland) stamps.

Police say their counterparts in other cities were investigating similar incidents.