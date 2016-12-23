SIU investigating after man shot dead by police in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was shot by London, Ont., police.

The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information indicates officers went to a residence around 6 a.m. Friday where there was a confrontation with a man.

The SIU says the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

It says at least one police officer was injured in the incident.