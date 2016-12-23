Two teens face charges in alleged human trafficking case
HAMILTON — Two teens are facing numerous charges in what Hamilton police describe as a case of alleged human trafficking.
Police say they began investigating allegations involving a 19-year-old girl earlier this week.
They released very few details, but say they arrested a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl in the case.
The teens are facing an unspecified number of charges that include trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.
The names of the accused have not been released.
The investigation continues.