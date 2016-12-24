RCMP ask Alberta drivers to keep eye out for border collie that ran from crash

BEISEKER, Alta. — Mounties in Alberta are hoping to track down a dog that ran away after a highway crash.

Police say the border collie, named Angie, ran away after the vehicle she was in rolled northeast of Beiseker on Friday.

They say her owners have been released from hospital and are anxious for her safe return.

Police say a farmer spotted the dog in the area but the collie was still at large on Saturday.

Sgt. Glen Demmon says police would like to retrieve the pet for her owners for Christmas.