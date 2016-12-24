Two dead, two unaccounted for in a fire at an Ontario residence

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Two people are dead and two others are presumed dead after a fire at a residence near Peterborough, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the blaze broke out early Saturday morning in a large cottage in the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake, northeast of Peterborough.

Police say the remains of two occupants were found by emergency workers.

Investigators say two others remain unaccounted for, but police believe they also died in the fire.

They say the search will continue Christmas Day.

Police haven't released the identities of the victims.