De Grasse voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year

It was quite an Olympic debut for Canadian track star

Andre De Grasse.



He won three medals at the Rio Games last summer and showed he

belonged on the same stage as Jamaica's Usain Bolt and the world's

best sprinters.



De Grasse was rewarded for his accomplishments today by being

named the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press

male athlete of the year.



In just his second true season in the sport, the 21-year-old from

Markham, Ont., won Olympic silver in the 200 metres and bronze in

both the 100 and four-by-100-metre relay.



De Grasse earned 43 votes -- 66 per cent overall -- in the annual

survey of editors and broadcasters from across the country.



Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was well back in second

place and high jumper Derek Drouin was third. Montreal Canadiens

goalie Carey Price won the award last year.