De Grasse voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Markham, Ont. track star won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
It was quite an Olympic debut for Canadian track star
Andre De Grasse.
He won three medals at the Rio Games last summer and showed he
belonged on the same stage as Jamaica's Usain Bolt and the world's
best sprinters.
De Grasse was rewarded for his accomplishments today by being
named the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press
male athlete of the year.
In just his second true season in the sport, the 21-year-old from
Markham, Ont., won Olympic silver in the 200 metres and bronze in
both the 100 and four-by-100-metre relay.
De Grasse earned 43 votes -- 66 per cent overall -- in the annual
survey of editors and broadcasters from across the country.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was well back in second
place and high jumper Derek Drouin was third. Montreal Canadiens
goalie Carey Price won the award last year.