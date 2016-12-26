SIU releases name of man fatally shot by cops in London Friday

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog has released the name of a man who died after being shot by London police.

The Special Investigations Unit says 35-year-old Samuel Maloney was shot after a confrontation with police at a London home.

The agency says Maloney was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one officer was injured in the incident.

It says three officers are the subject of the investigation, and 18 more are considered witnesses.