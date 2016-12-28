1 dead, 4 injured when stolen vehicle loses control, rolls east of Calgary

STRATHMORE, Alta. — One man has died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle east of Calgary.

EMS say a call came in this morning about a vehicle heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway left the road and ended up on the north side of the road just before Strathmore.

RCMP say witnesses reported the vehicle had been travelling at high speeds prior to losing control and rolling.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A fifth person was taken to hospital in Strathmore.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Calgary.