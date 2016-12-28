Five stories in the news today, Dec. 28

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, Dec. 28

STILL NO SIGN OF MISSING HIKERS ON B.C. MOUNTAIN

A search will resume at first light for two hikers missing since Monday on B.C.'s Cypress Mountain. North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks says the search is challenging because crews don't know what route was taken by Tin Hou Lee, 43, and Chun Sek Lam, 64. Danks says the risk of an avalanche has limited the search so far.

CANADIANS PAY TRIBUTE TO CARRIE FISHER

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dan Aykroyd and William Shatner are among the many Canadians paying tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars." Trudeau — who is known to be a big fan of "Star Wars" — honoured the iconic American actor by tweeting: "We'll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always."

CAA: TEXTING WHILE DRIVING STILL A PROBLEM

Just over a third of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month. That's despite tough financial penalties for distracted driving across the country in addition to the loss of demerit points. CAA executive Jeff Walker says the effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.

FORT MCMURRY FIRE LEADS LIST OF TOP WEATHER STORIES OF 2016

The "beast" of a wildfire that charred Fort McMurray, Alta., was named Canada's biggest weather story of the year in an annual list compiled by the country's top meteorologists. A dry forest floor acted as kindling for the massive fire, which forced nearly 90,000 people to flee the city in early May. The list was compiled by Environment Canada's chief meteorologist, David Phillips. He says the fire was "almost biblical."

CP TEAM OF THE YEAR TO BE REVEALED TODAY

The Canadian Press team of the year will be announced today. This award comes a day after swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak was named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. The 16-year-old Toronto resident was the overwhelming favourite for the title after capturing four medals at the Rio Summer Games. Sprinter Andre De Grasse was selected The Canadian Press male athlete of the year on Monday.