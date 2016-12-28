No one hurt in crash of small plane near northern Alberta airport

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Four people survived without major injuries after their small plane crashed just before it made the runway at the airport in Fort McMurray, Alta.

RCMP responded to the crash site on Tuesday evening.

The plane had been flying from Camrose, Alta., to Fort McMurray when it's believed the pilot was forced to attempt an emergency landing.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating but says no charges are pending.

TSB investigator Fred Burow says the Cessna Caravan went down just over a kilometre from the airport after reporting some caution lights relating to a fuel system.

There is significant damage to the plane.