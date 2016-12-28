One person found dead at scene after highway accident east of Calgary
A
A
Share via Email
STRATHMORE, Alta. — One person is dead and three others are in hospital after a single-vehicle accident in southern Alberta.
The crash happened Wednesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Emergency officials say an eastbound car left the road just before the community of Strathmore.
The victim was found dead at the scene.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the three injured people. (CHQR)