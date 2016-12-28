RCMP say semi-truck driver might not know he hit and killed man on highway

VALLEYVIEW, Alta. — RCMP are hoping for help from truck drivers in the province after a semi hit a man walking on a highway in northwestern Alberta earlier this week.

The 28-year-old man died from his injuries, but Valleyview RCMP said Wednesday it is possible the truck driver was not even aware it had happened.

Witnesses to the hit and run describe the vehicle as heading west on Highway 43 in the Valleyview area when the man was hit.

The truck was an extended tandem axle semi with a closed-in box.

RCMP say the truck probably has damage on the front passenger side that the driver might only have noticed later.

They are asking drivers and trucking companies to examine their fleets so that the vehicle can be identified.