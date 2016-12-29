Fire damages landmark hotel in Banff, Alta., no reports of any injuries
BANFF, Alta. — A landmark in the mountain resort community of Banff, Alta., is on fire.
Guests and staff scrambled to safety early Thursday morning from the Mount Royal Hotel as crews from four fire departments battled the flames.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The 135-room hotel on Banff Ave. was built in 1908.
A spokesman for the hotel says the roof was under renovation and the fire may have started in the construction materials. (CHQR, CFFR, CTV Calgary)