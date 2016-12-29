Five stories in the news today, Dec. 29

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Dec. 29

SEARCH SUSPENDED FOR MISSING B.C. SNOWSHOERS

Bad weather and a risk of avalanche forced crews to suspend the search for two Vancouver-area men missing in the frigid backcountry of Vancouver's North Shore. Roy Lee, 43, and Chun Lam, who's 64, have been missing since Christmas Day when they set out snowshoeing on Cypress Mountain. Today's forecast calls for poor conditions, making it unclear when the search might resume.

NEW SPECIES WASH UP DEAD ON N.S. BEACHES

Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers are expected to search underwater areas of Nova Scotia's St. Marys Bay today in an attempt to explain why scores of dead starfish, clams, lobsters, mussels and herring are washing ashore. Dead herring have been found in western Nova Scotia from St. Marys Bay to Tusket. But a wider number of species have now washed up in that same narrow area of St. Marys Bay.

PAYING DOWN DEBT TOP GOAL OF MANY CANADIANS

CIBC says about half of Canadians aren't taking sufficient steps to stay on top of their financial priorities in 2017. A poll conducted this month for the bank found that 48 per cent of respondents didn't plan to cut back spending on non-essential items in order to meet goals that include eliminating debt, keeping up with bills and growing their investments. Coming in at 28 per cent, debt repayment was the top financial priority of those surveyed.

ROB FORD'S WIDOW FACES IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGE

Toronto police say the widow of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford has been arrested and charged with impaired driving. Const. Victor Kwong says Renata Ford was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday as she sat in a vehicle at a shopping plaza near her residence. Ford was charged with impaired driving and of having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.

CANADIAN JUNIORS SEEK THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

Canada will try to win its third straight game when it faces Latvia tonight in Toronto at the world junior hockey championship. The Latvians, outscored 15-2 in their two losses thus far, have only three players who are NHL draft picks. Canada will then play the archrival Americans on New Year's Eve, also in Toronto.