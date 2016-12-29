Funeral held for two young boys who were killed by father in murder-suicide

WHITECOURT, Alta. — About 1,300 people have attended a funeral in Whitecourt, Alta., for two young boys killed by their father in a murder-suicide.

Radek MacDougall, 11, and his 13-year-old brother, Ryder, were found dead in their father's home in Spruce Grove, Alta., earlier this month.

The body of Corry MacDougall, 39, was also found in the home.

The boys' stepfather, Brent Stark, told local media that he and his wife, Tracy, made the discovery when they arrived to pick up the children.

Stark, owner of the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, confirmed the boys had been slain by their father, and called him a coward.

Among those in attendance at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt were the hockey teams from Spruce Grove that both boys had played with.

Miles Valiquette, Ryder's hockey coach, recalled him as a "special kid."

"When I first met him, he was a shy young 13-year-old boy that looked eye-to-eye with me," said Valiquette. "The first time we met him, when he tried out for my team, I thought if I cut this kid he'd beat me up. But anyone who knows Ryder knows he was just a teddy bear at heart."

Family friend Rodney Koscielny was impressed by the support showed by those in attendance.

"It's nice to see Spruce Grove people here," he said. "Tracy and Brent are strong people, and they bring that strength into the community as well, so it makes it easier for everybody to be able to deal with."

Reverend Ruth Lotholz told the service that anger is a natural reaction but urged people to seek a proper outlet when venting and to not hold onto that anger too long.