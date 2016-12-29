Helping hand from Good Samaritan ends in death on side of Alberta road

INNISFAIL, Alta. — The driver of a stranded semi-trailer truck and a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help are dead after they were struck by a second semi on a busy Alberta highway.

RCMP say a northbound truck and trailer crossed the median and ended up in the west ditch of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway in the Innisfail region early Thursday morning.

They say the driver and a motorist who had stopped to offer assistance were standing outside the rig when a southbound semi ran into debris from the first accident and ended up striking both people.

The victims, who were Calgary residents, died at the scene.

The highway's southbound lanes were closed for several hours for an investigation.