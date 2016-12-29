Saskatchewan man seriously injured in assault in Alberta; police arrest suspect

TABER, ALBERTA, Alta. — A man is in custody and another man is in hospital after an assault in southern Alberta.

It happened Wednesday night in a backyard of a residence in Taber, southeast of Calgary.

Taber police Chief Graham Abela says a 25-year-old Saskatchewan man was taken to Calgary's Foothills hospital with serious head injuries.

A 39 year-old man, also from Saskatchewan, is in custody and charges are pending.

Abela did not say where in Saskatchewan the men were from, but says the two know each other and the attack was not random.