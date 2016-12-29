Toronto man to appear in Quebec court after arrested at U.S. border with 24 guns

MONTREAL — A Toronto man is scheduled to appear in Quebec court today after authorities say he was arrested at the border with 24 handguns of various calibers.

The RCMP says Thanh Viet Pham, 36, was arrested on Dec. 23 at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.

Pham faces several charges related to illegally importing or exporting firearms.

The RCMP says the suspect is known to police for weapons and drug offences and had an outstanding warrant against him from Toronto.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.