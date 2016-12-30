Entangled deer gets helping hand from B.C. Mountie

COLWOOD, B.C. — A British Columbia Mountie who usually handles dogs, found himself wrangling a deer this week.

RCMP in the West Shore detachment on southern Vancouver Island received a call from a Colwood resident on Wednesday saying a buck had been trapped in some netting around a shrub.

When the officer arrived he found the buck exhausted from the struggle to get free.

An RCMP news release says the officer managed to unravel the deer without harm.