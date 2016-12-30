Five stories in the news today, Dec. 30

Five stories in the news for Friday, Dec. 30

———

NO SIGN YET OF TWO MISSING SNOWSHOERS IN B.C.

The search for two snowshoers missing in the backcountry of Vancouver's North Shore is expected to resume this morning. Roy Lee, 43 and Chun Lam, 64, were last seen on Christmas Day and a search was called off Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and high winds in the area. Avalanche Canada forecasts the risk of a snow slide is expected to decrease today, but conditions in the area will remain dangerous at the treeline and alpine levels.

———

CHARGES LAID IN RUNAWAY CHEETAH CASE

Two people have been charged more than a year after a cheetah was spotted wandering the snowy roads in southeastern British Columbia. Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato are each charged with one count of possessing an alien species without a permit, which is an offence under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation. But are scheduled to appear in court in Creston in February.

———

HEARING FOR U.S. FUGITIVE DEFERRED

An American fugitive known as the "Godfather of Grass" will remain detained in Montreal until his next scheduled extradition hearing on Jan. 13. John Robert Boone, 73, was arrested last week after eight years on the run, several months after police opened an investigation at the request of U.S. authorities. He will stay in custody until his January hearing as he is considered a flight risk.

———

DEAD WHALE FOUND ON BEACH NEAR N.S. BEACH KILLS

A dead humpback whale has now washed up in the same area of western Nova Scotia that has seen scores of dead herring, starfish, clams and lobster litter the shoreline — but fisheries officials say it's too early to say whether the deaths are related. Officials have tested for infections, diseases, toxins, predators and broader water quality issues to find the source of the fish kill, with all coming back negative so far.

———

CANADA STAYS UNBEATEN AT WORLD JUNIORS

Taylor Raddysh scored four goals as Canada romped past Latvia 1-0 at the world junior hockey championship. Canada is unbeaten in the preliminary round at 3-0-0 and shares first place with the United States in Group B. The Americans, who edged Russia 3-2 yesterday, will meet the host team in a New Year's Eve showdown at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.