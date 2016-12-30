Funeral Monday for retired teacher killed in Jordan terror attack

CORNER BROOK, N.L. — The retired Newfoundland schoolteacher killed in a Jordan terror attack this month will be laid to rest in Corner Brook on Monday.

Linda Vatcher was one of 10 people killed Dec. 18 when she was caught in the middle of a surprise attack at a popular tourist destination.

The 62-year-old retiree was in the Middle East visiting her son Chris, who was also shot but is expected to make a full recovery.

The pair were visiting a Crusader castle popular with tourists in Karak when gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks, killing seven officers, two local civilians and Vatcher.

She had lived in Corner Brook for two decades, but was a native of Burgeo, N.L.

Funeral services will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Corner Brook.