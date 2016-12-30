Good Samaritan killed in highway crash in central Alberta was mother of two

INNISFAIL, Alta. — A Good Samaritan killed when she stopped to help a stranded trucker has been identified as a married mother of two from Calgary.

Calgary firefighter Brian McAsey says on Facebook that his sister, Heather McAsey Anderson, had just driven his niece to Edmonton and was returning home.

He says he's proud of the way his sister lived and died.

RCMP said a 50-year-old motorist had stopped along the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway near Innisfail early Thursday to help a semi driver who ended up in a ditch.

Both drivers were standing outside the rig, when another semi ran into debris from the accident and struck and killed both people.