Man barricaded in Sioux Lookout, Ont., home surrenders to OPP after about 5 hours
SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is in custody after barricading himself in a home in Sioux Lookout, Ont.
They say officers went to the home late Thursday afternoon to check on the well-being of a resident and the man barricaded himself inside.
After police received reports that there were weapons in the home, residents in the immediate area were evacuated to a recreation centre.
Investigators say the man came out of the home about five hours after the incident began and was taken into custody by an emergency response team.
OPP say the man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.