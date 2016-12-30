Man barricaded in Sioux Lookout, Ont., home surrenders to OPP after about 5 hours

SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is in custody after barricading himself in a home in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

They say officers went to the home late Thursday afternoon to check on the well-being of a resident and the man barricaded himself inside.

After police received reports that there were weapons in the home, residents in the immediate area were evacuated to a recreation centre.

Investigators say the man came out of the home about five hours after the incident began and was taken into custody by an emergency response team.