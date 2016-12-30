Mounties find five-year-old girl since last week from central Alberta

MASKWACIS, Alta. — Mounties in central Alberta say a missing five-year-old girl has been found and is safe.

Police in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, had said Kailee Soosay and two other youths were reported missing on Dec. 23.

The others youths were located earlier.

Investigators had believed Kailee was with her mother, and officers were looking for the pair throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan.