Ridgeback completes Lightstream takeover, prepares for 2017 under new identity

CALGARY — Lightstream Resources Ltd. is preparing to enter the new year with a new identity and owners but the same management team following the sale of the Calgary-based company's oil and gas assets to its creditors.

Ridgeback Resources Inc. officially takes over the Lightstream business on Jan. 1, following a court-supervised sale process that closed Friday.

Its creditors received shares in the new firm based on how much Lightstream debt they held.

The companies say the Lightstream management team has resigned but has been hired by Ridgeback, along with other Lightstream personnel. John Wright, formerly Lightstream's president and chief executive officer, also joins the Ridgeback board.

Ridgeback is planning to commence a new operated drilling program in January, the company said Friday.