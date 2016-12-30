Trump's election, the Brexit vote, and the Fort McMurray fire: news from 2016

An in-brief look at some Canadian and international news events of the last 12 months, listed in chronological order.

JANUARY

2 - Saudi Arabia executed prominent opposition Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and 46 others convicted of terror charges — its largest mass execution since 1980. The Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran was ransacked in protest — prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to sever diplomatic ties to Tehran.

4 - Quebec producer and filmmaker Matthiew Klinck was stabbed to death in an apparent burglary at his home in Selena Village in Belize. He was 37.

4 - Robert Stigwood, the impresario who managed the Bee Gees and produced the 1970s blockbusters "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever," died at age 81.

5 - President Barack Obama unveiled an array of measures tightening control of firearms in the U.S., using his presidential powers after the Republican-controlled Senate refused to pass legislative changes.

6 - North Korea's declaration that it had tested a hydrogen bomb for the first time was greeted with widespread condemnation — but also skepticism and doubt — as world powers vowed to impose new international sanctions.

6 - Canadian musicians fared well at the fan-voted People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Shawn Mendes won Favourite Breakout Artist, The Weeknd won Favourite R&B Artist and Justin Bieber won Favourite Song for "What Do You Mean?"

6 - In his first year of eligibility, Ken Griffey Jr. was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with a record 99.3 per cent of the vote. Mike Piazza, the top offensive catcher in baseball history, was also elected.

6 - Pat Harrington, Jr., the actor best known for his role as Dwayne Schneider, the cocky handyman on the long-running television sitcom "One Day at a Time," died of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 86.

7 - Paris police shot and killed a man wearing what turned out to be a fake explosive vest who threatened them with a butcher knife at a police station as France grimly marked the first anniversary of the newsroom massacre at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine.

8 - Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines in the seaside city of Los Mochis. He escaped from Mexican maximum-security facilities in 2001 and in July 2015. He was later ordered extradited to the U.S. but appealed the ruling.

10 - David Bowie, the musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-spanning persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died after an 18-month battle with cancer, two days after turning 69 and releasing his new album "Blackstar." His hits included "Space Oddity," "Changes, "Fame," ''Golden Years" and "Let's Dance."

10 - Alexander Ovechkin scored his 500th career goal to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone, and at 801 games, the fifth-fastest — trailing only Hall-of-Famers Wayne Gretzky (575 games), Mario Lemieux (605), Mike Bossy (647) and Brett Hull (693).

11 - Canadian mega-pop star Justin Bieber's "Sorry" finally took over top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, ending Adele's 10-week run at the top with "Hello." Both debuted on the chart on Nov. 14, 2015.

11 - Alabama used three long touchdowns to outlast Clemson to win the U.S. College Football Playoff championship 45-40.

11 - Canadian tennis star Daniel Nestor became the first player in ATP Tour history to record 1,000 doubles victories over his career.

13 - Shaw Communications announced it was selling its media division to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 billion, dividing the Shaw telecom empire into separate media and network companies. The move followed Shaw's acquisition in 2015 of Wind Mobile for $1.6 billion.

13 - The Canadian dollar closed below 70 cents US for the first time in nearly 13 years, finishing the day at 69.71 cents US, down 0.43 of a cent.

14 - British actor Alan Rickman, a classically trained stage star and sensual screen villain in the "Harry Potter" saga and other films, died after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

15 - Rene Angelil, the Quebec impresario who guided Celine Dion to superstardom and then married her, died of throat cancer. He was 73.

15 - Six Quebecers on a humanitarian mission were among 30 people killed after four al-Qaida inspired terrorists attacked a hotel and cafe in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. The terrorists were killed by Burkina Faso and French security forces.

18 - Guitarist Glenn Frey, who co-founded the Eagles and formed one of history's most successful songwriting teams with drummer Don Henley with such hits as "Lyin' Eyes" and "Life in the Fast Lane," died of health complications and pneumonia. He was 67. The Eagles' Greatest Hits and "Hotel California" are among the bestselling albums in history.

18 - Suncor Energy reached a friendly takeover deal with Canadian Oil Sands after bumping up its all share offer by 12 per cent, bringing the total price tag to $4.24 billion, plus $2.4 billion in COS debt.

19 - Three high-ranking Canadian Olympic Committee officials - chief sport officer Caroline Assalian, executive director of operations Judy Crute and human resources manager Robert Cousin - were dismissed days after the release of a critical report on how the organization handled allegations of sexual harassment by its former president, Marcel Aubut.

20 - Four Islamic militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, killing 21 people, most of them students, and triggering an hours-long gunbattle with security forces.

21 - The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab attacked a beachfront restaurant in Mogadishu, killing 20 people before Somalia's security forces ended the deadly siege.

21 - Kathryn Smith became the NFL's first full-time female assistant coach after coach Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills promoted her to be the team's special teams quality control coach.

22 - A young gunman killed two teen brothers at a home in the remote Dene community of La Loche, Sask., then went to the community school and killed a male teacher and a female aide and wounded seven others before he was apprehended by the RCMP. A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

25 - Toronto police officer James Forcillo was cleared of second-degree murder but found guilty of attempted murder for continuing to fire after dying teen Sammy Yatim had fallen to the floor of an empty streetcar in July 2013. The shooting was captured on cellphone videos and went viral online, sparking public outrage. In July, Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison, but was granted bail pending an appeal of his conviction.

26 - The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled the federal government discriminated against children on reserves in its funding of child welfare services. The quasi-judicial body was ruling on a 2007 complaint from the Assembly of First Nations and The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada.

26 - Character actor Abe Vigoda, who played the over-the-hill detective Phil Fish in the 1970s TV series "Barney Miller" and the doomed Mafia soldier in "The Godfather," died at age 94.

27 - Edmonton city council passed a bylaw that made the Alberta capital the first Canadian city to legalize ride-sharing services such as Uber. It came into effect on March 1.

29 - The Nanaimo Daily News in British Columbia stopped publishing, ending 141 years in business. The Guelph Mercury in Ontario, which dated back to 1867, also published its last print edition.

29 - Five snowmobilers from Alberta died in an avalanche in the Renshaw area east of McBride, B.C.

__

FEBRUARY

2 - NDP candidate Melanie Mark became the first indigenous woman elected to the British Columbia legislature after winning a byelection in the party stronghold of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant.

3 - U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's announced it would buy Quebec-based Rona Inc. in a friendly $3.2 billion cash deal. The deal closed on May 20.

3 - The NHL suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Dennis Wideman 20 games for cross-checking linesman Don Henderson during a game on Jan. 27. It was the second-longest suspension in NHL history for abusing an official. Wideman served 19 games before an independent arbitrator reduced it to 10 games, returning nine days of earnings he had forfeited as a result of the suspension.

4 - Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White died at age 74 after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. The band sold more than 90 million albums and had hits like "September," ''Shining Star" and "Boogie Wonderland."

4 - Marco Muzzo, who caused a horrific crash that killed three young children and their grandfather in Vaughan, Ont., pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced in March to 10 years in prison followed by a 12-year driving ban.

6 - Twin 17-year-old brothers were killed in an after-hours toboggan run down a Calgary luge-bobsled Olympic training facility. Their personal sled crashed into a large gate separating the luge and bobsled tracks. Six other male teens were injured.

6 - A shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Tainan, Taiwan, toppled a 17-storey apartment building. A total of 116 people were confirmed dead.

7 - The Denver Broncos' No. 1-ranked defence was dominant in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Peyton Manning became the first quarterback to lead two teams to Super Bowl victories after earlier winning with Indianapolis in 2006. Denver linebacker Von Miller was named MVP.

11 - In what was hailed as one of the biggest eureka moments in the history of physics, scientists announced they had finally detected gravitational waves, the ripples in the fabric of space and time that Albert Einstein predicted in 1916 as part of his general theory of relativity. Astronomers will now be able to "hear" the universe in action.

12 - Pope Francis met with Patriarch Kirill in Cuba in the first-ever meeting between a pontiff and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

14 - Twenty-six-year-old rookie Quebec police officer Thierry Leroux was shot and killed as he and another officer were responding to a domestic call in Lac-Simon, a small Algonquin reserve in northwestern Quebec. The gunman was found dead inside the home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

15 - Taylor Swift took home album of the year honours at the Grammys for "1989." "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson, featuring vocals from Bruno Mars, won record of the year and Ed Sheeran nabbed song of the year with "Thinking Out Loud." Best new artist went to Meghan Trainor. Kendrick Lamar had the night's biggest haul with five Grammys, but they were all in the rap categories.

15 - Also at the Grammys, two Canadians won their first ever golden gramophone. Justin Bieber scored the best dance recording as part of a collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo on the song "Where Are U Now.'' The Weeknd won for best urban contemporary album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" and for best R&B performance on "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" from the original soundtrack for the film "Fifty Shades of Grey."

16 - McGill University astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi received the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering in Ottawa, becoming the first woman to receive the award in its 25-year history.

16 - Boutros Boutros-Ghali, a veteran Egyptian diplomat who helped negotiate his country's landmark peace deal with Israel but then clashed with the United States when he served a single term as U.N. secretary-general, died. He was 93.

17 - Montreal-based aerospace and rail equipment company Bombardier Inc. said it would cut 7,000 positions - or 11 per cent of its workforce - over two years, with a third of the job losses in Canada. The bad news was tempered with the announcement that Air Canada signed a letter of intent to purchase 45 of Bombardier's new CSeries planes with options for an additional 30, in a deal that could be worth about $3.8 billion.

17 - Claude Jutra, the late filmmaker who epitomized Canadian cinematic excellence, had his name stripped from Quebec's film awards amid allegations he abused a boy for 10 years. A day after the release of a Jutra biography that said he slept with young boys, Montreal La Presse published a bombshell interview with a man who said Jutra's abuse of him began at age six. Jutra committed suicide in 1986 after battling Alzheimer's disease.

18 - The newly elected federal Liberal government decided against pursuing an appeal of an Alberta court's decision to grant former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr bail, pending his U.S. appeal of his U.S. convictions and sentence for war crimes in Afghanistan.

18 - Harper Lee, the elusive Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist whose "To Kill a Mockingbird" became an enduring bestseller and Oscar-winning film with its child's-eye view of racial injustice in a small Southern town, died at age 89.

18 - A tour helicopter with a Canadian family of four on board crashed and sank into the water near the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center in Hawaii. The pilot and three family members surfaced but a teenage boy was trapped underwater and had to be cut free from his seat. He died in hospital a few days later.

19 - The judicial books were closed on the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver as two men were handed the highest prison sentences for crimes committed during the melee. William Fisher and Jeffrey Milne received 36 months and 32 months respectively. In all, prosecutors laid 912 charges against 300 suspects.

19 - Marc Wabafiyebazu, the teenaged son of Canada's former consul general to Miami, pleaded no contest to reduced charges of third-degree felony murder related to a 2015 double killing in Miami — even though he had no part in the gunplay that left his 18-year-old brother dead. He was sentenced to six months in a boot camp, followed by 10 months of modified house arrest and a maximum eight years probation. (Note: He was deported to Canada in September after completing boot camp.)

21 - Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by 0.010 seconds, the closest finish in the history of NASCAR's most prestigious race.

22 - Country music singer Sonny James died at a hospice in Nashville. He was 87. During his career, James recorded romantic ballads like "Young Love" (1956) and converted a number of pop and R&B hits into country tunes like "Only the Lonely" and "Only Love Can Break a Heart." He started an impressive run on top of the country charts with 16 consecutive No. 1 songs between 1967 and 1971.

24 - The Indonesia Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of Canadian schoolteacher Neil Bantleman and an Indonesian teaching assistant who were convicted of sexually abusing students at an international school in Jakarta. It reimposed the original 10-year sentence and added one more year.

25 - Immigration Minister John McCallum introduced a new bill that, if passed, would remove terrorism or other crimes against the national interest as grounds for revoking citizenship from dual nationals.

26 - Gianni Infantino pulled off a stunning victory to take over as FIFA president, and called for a fresh start for soccer's scandal-wracked world body.

26 - Former Alberta Progressive Conservative premier Don Getty, who in the 1950s quarterbacked the Edmonton Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship, died at age 82. He served as Alberta's 11th premier from 1985 to 1992.

28 - At the 88th Academy Awards, "Spotlight," the story of the Boston Globe's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into child sex abuse by Catholic priests, won best picture, Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for best actor ("The Revenant"), Brie Larson took best actress ("Room") and Alejandro Inarritu repeated as best director ("The Revenant").

___

MARCH 2016

1 - A Calgary woman who received a legal exemption for doctor-assisted death ended her life in Vancouver with the help of two physicians. She was in the final stages of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

2 - Edmonton-based Katz Group agreed to sell the Rexall Health drugstore chain, including its 470 retail pharmacies, in a C$3-billion deal with U.S. health care company McKesson.

2 - NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko returned to Earth after an unprecedented year at the International Space Station, landing their Soyuz capsule in barren Kazakhstan.

4 - A Turkish court sentenced two Syrian smugglers to four years and two months each in prison over the deaths of five people including 3-year-old Alan Kurdi, whose death galvanized world attention on the refugee crisis when a photo was published of him lying lifeless on a beach.

4 - Joey Feek, who with her husband, Rory, formed the award-winning country duo Joey + Rory, died after a two year battle with cervical cancer. She was 40.

4 - Pat Conroy, the beloved author of "The Great Santini" and "The Prince of Tides" and other bestsellers who drew upon his bruising childhood and the vistas of South Carolina and became one of America's most compelling and popular storytellers, died at age 70.

6 - Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan — the helpmate, backstage adviser and fierce protector of Ronald Reagan in his journey from actor to president, and then finally during his 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease — died at age 94.

6 - The final episode aired of "Downton Abbey," the PBS drama series set in early 1900s Britain about the aristocratic Crawley family and their household servants, ending its popular six-year run.

7 - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning announced his retirement after an illustrious 18-year NFL career, a month after winning his second Super Bowl title. He won five league MVP awards and holds dozens of NFL records, including career TD passes (539), passing yards (71,940) and most wins (200).

7 - A jury awarded Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews $55 million in her lawsuit against a stalker who rented a hotel room next to her and secretly recorded a nude video and posted it online, finding that the hotel companies and the stalker shared in the blame.

7 - The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the induction of "Swinging Shepherd Blues," a Canadian jazz classic composed by renowned jazz flutist Moe Koffman.

8 - George Martin, the legendary producer and "Fifth Beatle" who quietly guided the Fab Four's meteoric rise to pop culture icons in the 1960s, died at age 90.

8 - The Golden State Warriors set an NBA record with their 45th straight regular season home victory, which included the final 18 games of last season. (They extended the streak to 54 games before losing to the Boston Celtics on April 1.)

9 - Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and musician Ray Griff died at the age of 75. The Canadian Country Music Association Hall-of-Famer was one of Canada's most prolific songwriters, penning upwards of 2,000 tunes and having more than 750 of his songs recorded by such artists as Tennessee Ernie Ford, Crystal Gayle, Conway Twitty, Eddy Arnold, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Mel Tillis, Loretta Lynn and George Jones. He also recorded more than 30 albums and produced other artists such as Dick Damron and Jason McCoy.

14 - 18-year-old Brooke Henderson ranked No. 10 in the Rolex women’s world golf rankings, becoming the first Canadian to crack the top-10.

15 - Michael Jackson's estate announced it agreed to sell its half stake in the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalogue to Sony Corp. for $750 million. It gave Sony sole ownership of works by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Eminem and Taylor Swift, but did not include rights to Jackson's master recordings or songs that he wrote.

16 - Statistics Canada announced the population topped 36 million for the first time. As of January 1, 2016, it stood at 36,048,500.

18 - Keith Emerson, co-founder of the classically-flavoured progressive-rock band Emerson, Lake and Palmer, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 71. Emerson, a talented keyboardist and composer, teamed up with vocalist/guitarist Greg Lake and drummer Carl Palmer in the 1970s to produce six platinum-selling albums.

18 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced seven new Senate appointments, including Justice Murray Sinclair and Paralympian Chantal Petitclerc, all of whom would sit as independents.

18 - Brussels police raiding an apartment building captured Europe's most wanted fugitive, Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, arresting the prime suspect in the Nov. 13 terror attacks in Paris.

18 - An 81-year-old cancer victim, who became the first person in Ontario to be given legal permission for a doctor-assisted suicide, died less than 24 hours after the courts approved of doctors helping him end his life.

19 - A FlyDubai Boeing 737 passenger jet nosedived and exploded in a giant fireball before dawn after trying to land for a second time in strong winds in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. All 62 people on board were killed.

20 - Barack Obama arrived in Havana, the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba in nearly 90 years, enhancing a new post-Cold War era in U.S.-Cuba relations.

22 - ISIL suicide bombers killed 32 people and wounded 279 others in a pair of bombings at the Brussels airport and another at a subway station near the city's European Union headquarters.

22 - Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, whose scandal-plagued time in office propelled him to international infamy, died at age 46. He succumbed to cancer 18 months after doctors discovered a softball-sized malignant tumour in his abdomen.

22 - The Trudeau government's first budget was tabled, projecting a deficit far exceeding its election promise of $10 billion annually and to balance the books by 2019-20. It would add $113.2 billion to the federal debt over the next five years with no firm date for a balanced budget.

23 - Death claimed Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster and former player Joe Garagiola at age 90 and actor Ken Howard, star of the 1970s TV drama "The White Shadow" and president of the actors' union, at age 71.

24 - Former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi was acquitted on all four charges of sexual assault and one count of choking. Justice William Horkins said he could not rely on the three complainants given their changing and shifting memories and evidence.

24 - A U.S. court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges and sentenced him to 40 years in prison for orchestrating Serb atrocities throughout Bosnia's 1992-95 war that left 100,000 people dead. Karadzic appealed the decision.

24 - Dutch soccer great Johan Cruyff, who revolutionized the game as the personification of "Total Football," died of lung cancer. He was 68. Cruyff won European Cups three times with Ajax as a player and once with Barcelona as a coach. He was European player of the year three times and, in 1999, was named Europe's best player of the 20th century.

24 - Comedian Garry Shandling, who created the comic masterpiece "The Larry Sanders Show" which starred him as an egomaniacal late-night TV host with an angst-ridden show-biz life behind the scenes, died of an apparent heart attack. He was 66.

25 - The Rolling Stones performed before a jubilant crowd of hundreds of thousands at a sports venue in the Cuban capital of Havana. They were the biggest mainstream rock act to play in Cuba since the 1959 revolution ushered in the Communist regime, which banned rock and roll.

27 - A breakaway Pakistani faction of the militant Taliban group claimed responsibility for a massive suicide bombing targeting Christians celebrating Easter at a park in Lahore, Pakistan, killing 70 - mostly women and children - and wounding over 300.

28 - Wally Crouter, known as Canada's longest-serving morning man, died at the age of 92. He joined Toronto's CFRB in 1946 where he became a top-rated morning host. He retired in 1996 and was inducted as a pioneer into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

29 - Drunk driver Marco Muzzo, 29, who pleaded guilty to killing three children and their grandfather in a horrific drunk driving crash north of Toronto in September of 2015, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by a 12-year driving ban.

29 - Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre, his wife, two brothers and a sister were among seven killed in a plane crash in a field near the airport in Havre-aux-Maisons in the Iles-de-la-Madeleine as they headed to eastern Quebec to attend his father's funeral.

29 - Nine members of one family, including three children under five, died in a house fire on Pikangikum First Nation, a remote northern community near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

29 - Patty Duke, who as a teen won an Oscar for playing Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker" and maintained a long and successful career throughout her life while battling personal demons, died of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69.

30 - The Toronto Raptors registered their 50th victory of the regular season, setting a franchise record. They ended the season with 56 wins.

30 - The Ottawa Senators were the last of the Canadian NHL teams to be mathematically eliminated from a playoff berth, marking only the second time it has happened in league history (1970).

31 - Prince Edward Island agreed to provide abortions within the province by the end of the year, ending decades of forcing women to travel to neighbouring provinces to access the procedure.

31 - British comedian Ronnie Corbett, half of much-loved duo The Two Ronnies, died at the age of 85. In 1971 he teamed up with Ronnie Barker for the sketch show, which ran for a dozen series over 16 years and at its peak had 17 million viewers.

___

APRIL 2016

1 - Burton Cummings was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in recognition of his 40-year solo career, and was the first artist to join the Hall of Fame's new home at the National Music Centre in Calgary. Cummings was inducted into the Hall in 1987 as part of The Guess Who.

3 - R&B star The Weeknd won Junos for Album of the Year ("Beauty Behind the Madness") and Single of the Year ("Can't Feel My Face") during the televised show in Calgary, adding to the three awards he took the previous night at a gala dinner. Alessia Cara won Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber nabbed the Fan Choice Award, while Walk Off the Earth was voted Group of the Year.

3 - A massive leak of 11.5 million documents from a Panama-based law firm, dubbed the Panama Papers, showed the hidden offshore assets of businesses, celebrities and politicians around the world, including 12 current or former heads of state, raising questions over the widespread use of such tactics to avoid taxes and skirt financial oversight.

4 - Villanova junior Kris Jenkins' 3-point buzzer-beater lifted the Wildcats to a 77-74 victory over North Carolina to capture the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, their first national championship since 1985.

4 - The U.S. defeated Canada 1-0 in overtime to win the world women's hockey championship. It was the third straight title for the Americans.

4 - Voters delivered Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party a resounding three-peat majority victory in the provincial election, taking 51 seats in the 61-seat legislature. The New Democrats added only one seat to their pre-election total of nine, but leader Cam Broten lost his riding of Saskatoon Westview.

4 - Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, Yao Ming and WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes were among the 10 people inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

6 - Country music legend Merle Haggard, who rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride in such hits as "Okie From Muskogee" and "Sing Me Back Home," died of pneumonia at age 79, on his birthday. A masterful guitarist, fiddler and songwriter as well as singer, the Country Music Hall of Famer with the firm, direct baritone recorded for more than 40 years, releasing dozens of albums and No. 1 hits.

6 - The Edmonton Oilers won a final game at Rexall Place, a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, bidding farewell to the organization's home for the past 42 years dating back to their WHA roots. More than 150 Oilers alumni were on hand for the post-game ceremony, including Hall-of-Famers of the Stanley Cup dynasty years Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, Glenn Anderson and Grant Fuhr.

7 - Trent Harmon was crowned the last "American Idol", as the Fox TV singing contest --once a ratings powerhouse -- ended its 15-year-run.

8 - A fugitive suspect in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks was arrested in Belgium after a raid Belgian authorities said was linked to the deadly March 22 Brussels bombings. Mohamed Abrini was the last identified suspect still at large from the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

8 - Pope Francis released a major church document entitled "The Joy of Love," that made no explicit change in church doctrine and upheld church teaching on the lifelong bond of marriage between a man and a woman. He said Catholics should look to their own consciences rather than rely exclusively on church rules to negotiate the complexities of sex, marriage and family life, demanding the church shift emphasis from doctrine to mercy in confronting some of the thorniest issues facing the faithful.

8 - 1980s groundbreaking L.A. rappers N.W.A., led by Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with a quartet of 1970s era FM radio rockers — Chicago, Cheap Trick, Deep Purple and Steve Miller.

10 - Rank-and-file New Democrats voted 52 per cent in favour of replacing Tom Mulcair as federal leader, and also voted to pursue the principles of the radical, anti-fossil fuel Leap Manifesto. Mulcair said he would remain as leader until his successor is chosen, within 24 months.

10 - Danny Willet shot 5-under to win the Masters at Augusta National as defending champ Jordan Spieth imploded, starting the back nine at 7-under with a five stroke lead before going bogey, bogey, quadruple-bogey and finished tied for second, three shots back.

10 - Kevin Koe led Canada to its first men's world curling title in four years with a 5-3 win over Denmark in the gold-medal game in Basel, Switzerland.

11 - Over 400 people were forced out of their homes and a state of emergency was declared in Bay de Verde, N.L., after a massive fire destroyed a fish plant, dealing a devastating economic blow to the area with the possible loss of 700 seasonal jobs.

11 - Five mental health workers arrived at the remote Ontario First Nation of Attawapiskat after the chief declared a state of emergency on April 9 following a rash of suicide attempts by young people.

13 - In the final game of the regular season, 3-point master Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA record 73rd win, breaking the mark set by Michael Jordan's 1995-96 Chicago Bulls who went 72-10. (Curry ended the year with 402 3-pointers, shattering the previous record of 286 he set in 2015.)

13 - L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant ended his illustrious 20-year NBA career with a 60-point farewell performance in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz. He won five championship rings, was selected to 18 All-Star games, and finished third in all-time scoring with 33,643 points - behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

14 - The Supreme Court of Canada unanimously ruled that 600,000 Metis and off-reserve Indians across the country are "Indians" under the Constitution and are the federal government's fiduciary responsibility, in a long-awaited landmark decision that was 15 years in the making.

14 - More than a year after the Supreme Court struck down Canada's ban on assisted suicide, the federal government introduced new legislation spelling out the conditions in which seriously ill or dying Canadians could seek medical help to end their lives.

14 - The first of two powerful earthquakes struck southern Japan. The quakes, within 28 hours of each other, killed 48 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.

15 - The Supreme Court of Canada struck down two federal laws from the previous Conservative government's tough-on-crime agenda, ruling both to be unconstitutional. The decisions meant an end to rules for minimum sentences for specific drug crime convictions and limits on credit for pre-trial detention in certain conditions where bail is denied.

16 - A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador, killing 654 people, including four Canadians, and injuring thousands.

19 - Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives routed Premier Greg Selinger and the New Democrats to put an end to 16 years of NDP governments in the province. The Tories won 40 of the 57 seats, the NDP held on to just 14 and the Liberals took three. Selinger resigned as a result of the defeat.

20 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the Japanese automaker tarnished by a massive recall- coverup in the early 2000s, owned up to another scandal, saying employees had intentionally falsified fuel mileage test data of more than 620,000 light vehicles it manufactured.

21 - Music icon Prince, the dazzlingly talented and charismatic singer, songwriter, arranger and multi-instrumentalist who created a gender- and genre-defying blend of rock, pop, funk and soul, died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57.

21 - Justice Charles Vaillancourt exonerated suspended Sen. Mike Duffy of all 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in the Senate expenses scandal - dismissing 27 counts and finding him not guilty in four others - and delivered a scathing indictment of the inner workings of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's office. Senate officials restored Duffy's standing after a three-year hiatus from the upper chamber. His first day back was on May 3.

22 - Leaders from 175 countries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, signed the Paris Agreement on climate change in New York on the first day it was open for signatures. States that didn't sign have a year to do so. Many expect the climate change agreement to be implemented long before the original deadline of 2020.

22 - Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance known to boost recovery time in athletes, not bulk up their size.

24 - Singer Billy Paul, best known for the No. 1 hit ballad "Me and Mrs. Jones," died at age 80. He had been diagnosed earlier with pancreatic cancer. "Me and Mrs. Jones," a seductively arranged confession to an extramarital affair, was released in 1972 and won a Grammy for best R&B male vocal performance.

25 - A federal appeals court reinstated the four-game "Deflategate" suspension the NFL gave New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, overturning a lower court decision and affirming the league commissioner office's power in a battle with the players union.

25 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the "cold-blooded murder" of Calgarian John Ridsdel, 68, beheaded by terrorists in the Philippines after a large ransom demand wasn't met. Ridsdel was one of four tourists — including fellow Canadian Robert Hall, a Norwegian man and a Filipino woman — who were kidnapped Sept. 21, 2015 by Abu Sayyaf militants from a marina on southern Samal Island. Hall was beheaded June 13th when the deadline for his ransom passed.

27 - The Toronto Wolfpack was announced as the newest expansion team to join the English Rugby Football League, making it the first transatlantic pro sports team.

28 - Bombardier announced a US$5.6 billion deal with Delta Air Lines, which placed a firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 more, in what would be the largest order for the Montreal company's troubled CSeries passenger jet program.

___

MAY 2016

2 - B.C. Mountie Cpl. Catherine Galliford, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against the RCMP prompted similar cases across the country, reached an out-of court settlement with the force. Galliford launched court action four years earlier after going on sick leave in 2006.

2- Parti Quebecois Leader Pierre Karl Peladeau announced his immediate departure from politics, less than a year after he was hailed by many as the saviour of the sovereigntist movement, choosing his family over politics.

2 - Beyonce charted all 12 songs from her new album, "Lemonade," on the Billboard Hot 100, the most at the same time by a female artist, breaking the record of 11 set by Taylor Swift in 2010.

3 - A raging forest fire whipped up by shifting winds sliced through the middle of the northern oilsands capital of Fort McMurray, forcing all 80,000 residents to flee. More than 2,400 buildings were lost but firefighters managed to save almost 90 per cent of the city from destruction. The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the insured damage totalled $3.58 billion, by far the costliest insured disaster in Canadian history. (A phased re-entry for fire evacuees began on June 1.)

4 - Japanese autoparts maker Takata announced it would recall another 35 to 40 million air bag inflators, bringing the total to 69 million, the largest auto recall in history. The total continued to grow and eventually reached 78 million.

5 - Montreal-born singer Andy Kim was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. Kim had top-10 hits with "Rock Me Gently," "Baby, I Love You," and he co-wrote "Sugar, Sugar" and "Jingle Jangle" for The Archies.

7 - Canadian-owned Nyquist won the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/4 lengths, the fourth consecutive favourite to win the first jewel of thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown.

9 - Toronto rapper Drake posted a record-shattering 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated May 21) - including his first No. 1 as a lead artist ("One Dance" featuring WizKid & Kyla) - with 18 coming from his new album "Views," which also debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Album 200 chart.

10 - Golden State superstar Stephen Curry became the first unanimous NBA MVP, earning the award for the second straight season after leading the defending champion Warriors to a record-setting 73-9 season. He averaged an NBA-best 30.1 points per game to go with 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

10 - Lawyers for former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador sought provincial Supreme Court approval of a proposed $50 million compensation deal with the federal government.

11 - Former CBC radio star Jian Ghomeshi apologized in court to former CBC colleague Kathryn Borel for his "sexually inappropriate" conduct in the workplace. The apology was one of the conditions of a peace bond he signed in return for having the sexual assault charge against him withdrawn.

19 - Toronto-born Morley Safer, the veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent who was equally at home reporting on social injustices and who exposed a military atrocity in Vietnam that played an early role in changing Americans' view of the war, died at age 84 a week after announcing his retirement. Safer did 919 stories in his 46 years on "60 Minutes," from his first in 1970 about U.S. Sky Marshals to his last in March, a profile of Danish architect Bjarke Ingels.

19 - The RCMP announced they would not charge Sen. Pamela Wallin after a criminal review of her Senate travel expenses, nearly three years after they first started looking at the Saskatchewan senator and weeks after a judge dismissed 31 criminal charges against Sen. Mike Duffy.

19 - EgyptAir flight 804 from Paris to Cairo crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 66 on board, including two Canadians.

21 - Nick Menza, former drummer for the influential metal band Megadeth, died after collapsing on stage during a performance of his progressive jazz trio OHM in Southern California. He was 51.

21 - Exaggerator won the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown. Canadian-owned Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist finished third.

23 - Canada successfully defended its world men's hockey championship title with a 2-0 win over Finland in the tournament final.

24 - Iconic Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip posted on their website that frontman Gord Downie was battling terminal brain cancer, first diagnosed in December and followed by surgery and treatment. Doctors cleared Downie for the band's summer, 10-city cross-Canada tour.

25 - Matthew de Grood, 24, was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 stabbing deaths of five young people at a house party near the University of Calgary celebrating the end of the school year. He was ordered to stay at a secure psychiatric facility pending assessment by the Alberta Review Board.

25 - 11 states sued the Obama administration over its directive to public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

26 - Conservatives bid a formal farewell to Stephen Harper, whose speech at the Conservative party convention was his first since stepping down as leader after his party's October election defeat.

27 - Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. He paid tribute to the 140,000 people killed when U.S. forces dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. (A second atomic bomb, dropped on Nagasaki three days after Hiroshima, killed 70,000 more.)

28 - The Cincinnati Zoo's special response team shot and killed an endangered male silverback gorilla named Harambe to protect a three-year-old boy who climbed over a fence and fell into its enclosure. Harambe at one point dragged the child through shallow water. His death set off a torrent of criticism online with some vilifying the zoo for shooting the animal, while others blamed the mother for not watching her child more closely.

29 - Matthew Tkachuk scored in overtime as the London Knights downed the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 to capture Canadian junior hockey's Memorial Cup.

29 - IndyCar rookie Alexander Rossi pulled off a stunning upset in winning the historic 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.

30 - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne formally apologized in the legislature to First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities for the "brutalities" suffered at residential schools and announced $250 million for new initiatives.

31 - The Liberal government's controversial Bill C-14 on assisted dying sailed through the House of Commons, approved by a vote of 186-137. Days later, the Senate voted to adopt the legislation in principle but sent it back to the House of Commons to include those who aren't terminally ill. On June 17, almost two weeks past the SCOC deadline, senators caved and accepted the legislation, which limits the right to assisted dying to those whose natural death is "reasonably foreseeable."

31 - Fisheries Minister Hunter Tootoo, citing "addiction issues," resigned from the federal cabinet and left the Liberal caucus.

___

JUNE 2016

1 - Christopher Neil, dubbed "Swirl Face," was sentenced to 5 1/2 years after pleading guilty to five child-sex crimes that occurred over a 10-year period in Cambodia, Vancouver and Maple Ridge, B.C. After time served, he would have to serve another 14 months.

2 - New York's Metropolitan Opera announced Canadian conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin would succeed James Levine as music director but would not take over until the 2020-21 season.

3 - Boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight champion and outspoken civil rights activist whose irrepressible personality and showmanship transcended sports and captivated the world, died after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 74. He converted to Islam in the mid-1960s, changing his name from Cassius Clay. Citing his religious beliefs as a Muslim, he defied the draft at the height of the Vietnam war, angering white Americans. He was eventually stripped of his heavyweight title in 1967. He fought in three different decades, finished with a record of 56-5 with 37 knockouts and was the first man to win heavyweight titles three times.

4 - Former Canadian teen idol and singer Bobby Curtola, who also made his mark internationally in 1962 with the singles "Fortune Teller" and "Aladdin," died at age 73. Curtola's career began at 16 and his work in the 1960s yielded 25 Canadian Gold singles and 12 Canadian Gold albums. He was named to the Order of Canada in 1997.

5 - Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to capture the French Open title and complete a career Grand Slam, and claim his 12th Grand Slam overall.

8 - An International Tennis Federation tribunal suspended five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova for two years for testing positive for meldonium at the Australian Open. The Court of Arbitration of Sport lowered it to 15 months.

10 - Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe died at age 88. "Mr. Hockey" played 32 pro hockey seasons and won the NHL scoring title and MVP award six times each. He was 52, and a grandfather, when he finally retired in 1980 -- eight years after he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and nine years after being appointed into the Order of Canada.

12 - A gunman opened fire inside a crowded LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The early morning three-hour shooting rampage and hostage siege ended when a SWAT team shot and killed the gunman.

12 - Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton," the hip-hop stage biography of Alexander Hamilton, with a record 16 nominations, won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical but fell just short of the 12-Tony record held by "The Producers."

12 - The Pittsburgh Penguins captured their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the NHL Final. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named playoff MVP.

12 - Canadian Brooke Henderson won her first major title, beating top-ranked Lydia Ko with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff to capture the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The 18-year-old became the second-youngest winner in a major championship, with Ko the youngest in 2015 at the Evian Championship in France.

13 - Microsoft announced it was buying professional networking site LinkedIn for about US$26.2 billion.

14 - Two-year-old Lane Graves was snatched by an alligator as he waded in shallow water at the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian resort. Divers found his body after a 16-hour search.

16 - Jo Cox, 41, a British MP who championed the cause of Syrian refugees and campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU, was killed by a gun- and knife-wielding attacker after a meeting with constituents. The suspect gave his name in court as "death to traitors, freedom for Britain."

17 - A Hamilton, Ont., jury found Dellen Millard, 30, and Mark Smich, 28, guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Tim Bosma, 32, who vanished on May 6, 2013 after taking two men for a test drive in a truck he had listed for sale online. His charred remains were found in an incinerator on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.

17 - The IAAF upheld its ban on Russia's track and field team for the Rio Olympics in a landmark decision that punished the world power for systematic doping. (The IOC backed the ban. It later rejected calls from anti-doping organizations to ban Russia's entire team and approved the entry of two-thirds (271 athletes). The IOC also banned the entire Rusian Paralympic team.)

19 - The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to overcome a 3-1 deficit by beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7, capturing the franchise's first title and ending Cleveland's 52-year pro sports championship drought. LeBron James, the Ohio-native who returned to the Cavs in 2014 and promised a title, was named MVP for a third time.

19 - Dustin Johnson captured his illusive first major by winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont by three strokes, atoning for his past mishaps in the majors.

19 - Hometown rapper Drake won a record five awards, including Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video at the iHeartRadio Canada Much Music Video Awards in Toronto.

20 - A suicide bomber killed 14 Nepalese security guards who were on a minibus en route to the Canadian Embassy in Kabul.

20 - Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his provincial and territorial counterparts (except Manitoba and Quebec) reached an agreement-in-principle to expand the Canada Pension Plan. The average Canadian worker earning $55,000 would pay an additional $7 a month starting in 2019 and increasing to $34 by 2023.

22 - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league's first expansion in 16 years, granting Las Vegas a franchise - with a price tag of US$500 million. The new team is set to begin play in the 2017-18 season. In 2000, Minnesota and Columbus paid $80 million each to join the league.

23 - Britain narrowly voted to leave the 28-nation European Union after a bitterly divisive Brexit referendum campaign, sending global markets plunging and the pound falling to a 31-year low.

23 - A federal court jury in Los Angeles found that Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant did not steal the intro for their classic rock anthem "Stairway to Heaven" from a riff of Spirit's 1960s instrumental "Taurus."

23 - The Philadelphia 76ers selected LSU forward Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., went seventh overall to the Denver Nuggets.

23 - The Federal Court of Appeal quashed the federal government's approval in 2014 of Enbridge's $7.9-billion Northern Gateway pipeline proposal that would link Alberta's oilsands to B.C.'s north coast, saying Ottawa failed in its duty to consult with B.C. First Nations groups that would be affected.

26 - Austin Clarke, the Toronto-based writer who won the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the Commonwealth Writers Prize for his 2002 novel "The Polished Hoe," died at age 81.

27 - The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees: forward Eric Lindros, late coach Pat Quinn, goaltender Rogie Vachon and Russian winger Sergei Makarov.

27 - Ron MacLean was officially back as host of "Hockey Night in Canada," returning to the chair he occupied for nearly 30 years before being ousted in favour of music journalist and CBC talk show star George Stroumboulopoulos when Rogers Media acquired the NHL rights in 2014.

28 - Three suicide attackers armed with guns and bombs killed 43 people and wounded 238 others at Istanbul's busy Ataturk Airport.

28 - Volkswagen announced a US$14.7 billion settlement in environmental and consumer claims in the U.S. over its emissions-cheating scandal. (A separate Canadian class-action lawsuit is before the Ontario Superior Court.)

29 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto met in Ottawa for the North American Leaders' Summit, colloquially known as the Three Amigos summit. They presented a united front against the global forces of protectionism and pledged that 50 per cent of the countries common electricity come from non-emitting sources by 2025. Obama later addressed the House of Commons, the first by a U.S. president since Bill Clinton in 1995.

29 - Bombardier's CSeries program finally got off the ground with delivery of the CS100 passenger jet to Swiss International Air Lines at Montreal's Mirabel airport. It was the first carrier to accept the plane, after 2 1/2 years of delay and at least $2 billion in cost overruns.

___

JULY 2016

1 - A 10-hour siege began at an upscale Dhaka restaurant that left 20 hostages dead; 13 hostages were rescued when Bangladeshi commandos stormed the restaurant early the next morning, killing six of the attackers and capturing one.

2 - Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, the Romanian-born Holocaust survivor whose classic "Night" became a landmark testament to the Nazis' crimes and launched his long career as one of the world's foremost witnesses and humanitarians, died at age 87.

2 - Michael Cimino, the Oscar-winning director whose film "The Deer Hunter" became one of the great triumphs of Hollywood's 1970s heyday and whose disastrous "Heaven's Gate" helped bring that era to a close, died at age 77.

3 - 15-1 longshot Sir Dudley Digges surged past Scholar Athlete and favourite Amis Gizmo in the deep stretch to win the 157th running of the Queen's Plate, the first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing.

3 - 18-year-old Smith Falls, Ont.-native Brooke Henderson defended her title at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic with a four-stroke victory.

3 - An Islamic State suicide bomber detonated a truck in downtown Baghdad, killing 175 people and wounding nearly 200 others who were out shopping shortly after midnight and celebrating ahead of the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

4 - Nigel Farage, who was instrumental in the campaign to have Britain leave the European Union, resigned as leader of the U.K. Independence Party, arguing that he achieved his political ambition.

4 - The final leg of a five-year voyage ended when NASA's solar-powered Juno spacecraft fired its main rocket engine and gracefully slipped into orbit around Jupiter.

5 - In Louisiana, 37-year-old black man Alton Sterling was shot and killed after being tackled to the ground by two white Baton Rouge officers in front of a convenience store. The killing was captured on cellphone video and sparked a national debate over race and policing.

6 - An appeals court judge sentenced double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to six years in prison for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The prosecutor's office appealed the length of the sentence calling it "shockingly too lenient." (In 2014, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years, but served only one year in prison before being moved to house arrest.)

6 - A white police officer fatally shot black motorist Philando Castile during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis. His girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath of his death on Facebook.

7 - A sniper seeking revenge killed five Dallas police officers and wounded nine other officers as well as two civilians near the end of a peaceful protest of two fatal police shootings of black men in Louisana and Minnesota. Police cornered Micah Johnson, a 25-year-old black U.S. army veteran, in a parking garage. He was killed by a robot-delivered bomb after negotiations failed.

8 - The Supreme Court laid out a new framework for ensuring the right to a timely criminal trial - from charge to conclusion - not exceed 18 months in provincial court, or 30 months in a superior court.

9 - Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 to win her seventh Wimbledon title and tie Steffi Graf for the most major women's singles championships in the Open era with 22.

10 - Britain's Andy Murray defeated Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), capturing his second Wimbledon title and third major championship. Raonic was the first Canadian to play in a men's singles Grand Slam final; Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov won the boys' title, defeating Alex De Minaur 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

10 - Portugal overcame the loss of injured captain Cristiano Ronaldo to beat host France 1-0 in the European Championship final, securing their country's first major international football title.

10 - Mixed martial arts promotional company UFC was sold for $4 billion to a group of investors led by Hollywood talent agency WME-IMG.

11 - Sara Baillie, 34, was found murdered in her Calgary home. An Amber Alert was issued for her 5-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. The girl's body was found three days later near Chestermere, Alta. Edward Downey, a family acquaintance with a 20-year criminal history, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

11 - At the General Synod in Toronto, Anglican delegates failed to pass a resolution authorizing same-sex marriages by a single vote. The decision was reversed the next day after the discovery of a vote processing error led to a recount.

12 - 27 people died when two commuter trains slammed into one another head-on on a single track near the southern Italian town of Andria. Dozens more were injured.

12 - Remigio Pereira, a member of the Canadian classical-pop quartet The Tenors, altered a line in O Canada to insert a political statement before the Major League Baseball all-star game in San Diego. He sang "We're all brothers and sisters, all lives matter to the great" instead of "With glowing hearts we see thee rise. The True North strong and free." He also held up a sign bearing the message "all lives matter'' on one side and "united we stand'' on the other. Social media lit up with widespread condemnation. On November 21st, the other Tenors announced they would move ahead as a trio.

13 - David Cameron officially resigned as British prime minister, the biggest casualty of the Brexit vote. Months ahead of schedule, Home Secretary Theresa May was sworn in as his successor as her last opponent in the party leadership race dropped out two days earlier.

14 - A large truck plowed through revellers gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice, killing at least 85 people and injuring 200 others as it bore down for nearly two kilometres along the famed waterfront Promenade des Anglais. The carnage ended when the terrorist, a 31-year-old Tunisian-born Nice resident, died in a shootout with police.

15 - Forces loyal to Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan quashed a military coup attempt in a night of explosions, air battles and gunfire that claimed the lives of 290 people and left over 1,400 wounded. The government declared a three-month state of emergency and detained over 16,000 military, judiciary and other institutions. In addition, nearly 80,000 government workers lost their jobs, suspected of possible ties to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government accused of masterminding the coup.

17 - A black former U.S. Marine ambushed law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, fatally shooting two police officers and a sheriff's deputy and injuring three others before being shot dead himself.

17 - Will Power captured his third Honda Indy Toronto title on the temporary road course at Exhibition Place. Toronto native James Hinchcliffe finished third for his first career podium at his home race.

17 - Henrik Stenson earned his first major, beating Phil Mickelson by three strokes in an epic duel in the British Open at Royal Troon. Stenson tied a major closing-round record of 8-under and his 20-under 264 was the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history.

19 - Prolific writer-director-actor Garry Marshall, whose deft touch with comedy and romance led to a string of TV hits that included "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork and Mindy" and the box-office successes "Pretty Woman" and "Runaway Bride," died of complications from pneumonia after having a stroke. He was 81.

20 - The federal government's new tax-free child benefit took effect, replacing the universal child care benefit, the Canada child tax benefit and the national child benefit supplement.

21 - Billionaire Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party nomination for president of the United States, capping his stunning takeover of the GOP with a playbook drawn from reality TV as he defied seemingly every rule of politics.

22 - North Battleford shut down its water intake plant on the North Saskatchewan River because of a major oil spill from a Husky Energy pipeline about 40 kilometres upstream near Maidstone. Prince Albert followed suit on July 25, but officials ran a 30-km giant hose to the South Saskatchewan River to bolster the city's water supply.

22- An 18-year-old German-Iranian man opened fire in a crowded Munich shopping mall and a nearby McDonald's, killing nine people and wounding 16 others before killing himself.