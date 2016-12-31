Man in critical condition after early-morning shootout with Montreal police

MONTREAL — A man is in critical condition after being struck with at least one bullet during an early-morning confrontation with Montreal police.

The province's police oversight agency says officers were called to intervene in a fight outside a bar at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to preliminary information, investigators believe the officers pursued the man when they saw he was carrying a gun.

They say the suspect turned and shot in the direction of the officers, who returned fire.