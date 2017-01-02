Canadian killed in New Year's Istanbul nightclub attack identified as Milton woman

The Canadian killed in the New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub has been identified as Alaa Al-Muhandis, from Milton, Ont.

Several media outlets are reporting that the mother of two was among the 39 killed when a gunman opened fire at a popular Turkish club during New Year’s celebrations.

In a statement Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a Canadian had been killed in the attack and offered his condolences to the “families and friends of all of the victims of this horrible act.”

“We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work‎ with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account,” he said.