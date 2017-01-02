Woman dead after fire at seniors' residence in Montreal

MONTREAL — A woman has died in a fire at a seniors' home in Montreal.

City police say the blaze occurred at a residence in the north-central borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Spokesman Daniel Lacoursiere says firefighters found the body of the woman inside one of the units.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The other residents were placed under the supervision of the Red Cross.