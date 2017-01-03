Banff hotel fire caused by propane torch touching combustible materials: town

BANFF, Alta. — Investigators have determined that a fire at a hotel in the Rocky Mountain town of Banff was sparked when a propane torch came into contact with combustible materials.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, forcing 250 people out of their rooms at the Mount Royal Hotel.

There were no injuries.

The Town of Banff says in a news release that the cause was “determined to be a direct flame impingement to combustible material from a propane torch.”

The roof of the hotel was undergoing renovation at the time.

Officials said that after reviewing witness statements, photographs and video footage it was determined the fire originated approximately eight metres from the west brick wall facing Banff Avenue.

In total, 23 firefighters battled the blaze.