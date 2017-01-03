Boy, 4, dies after being struck by vehicle in remote First Nation

FORT HOPE, Ont. — Nishnawbe Aski police say they're investigating the death of a young boy on a First Nation approximately 385 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say four-year-old Issac Waboose was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sunday evening in Eabametoong First Nation.

He was taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.

A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Toronto.

Nishnawbe Aski police and provincial police traffic collision investigators are probing the collision.