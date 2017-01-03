Canadian woman reportedly dies in Italian hiking incident: media reports

A Canadian woman has reportedly died after a fall during a mountain hike near the Italian-Austrian border.

Local media outlets say 24-year-old Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez was hiking on Jan. 1 in a mountainous area in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy, when she reportedly slipped off a path and fell onto rocks in a valley below.

The media reports say rescue teams were unable to save her and recovered her body from the area.

Alvarez was engaged to Colin Behenna, a former Ontario Hockey League player who is currently playing for the Sterzing Broncos team, based in northern Italy.

The team issued a statement expressing its condolences to Behenna and Alvarez's family, and noted that Behenna was travelling back to Canada with his fiancee's family.