Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Jan. 3

ONTARIO WOMAN KILLED IN ISTANBUL NIGHTCLUB ATTACK

A Canadian woman killed in an attack on a Turkish nightclub has been identified by Global Affairs Canada as Alaa Al-Muhandis. Several media outlets say she is a 39-year-old mother of two from Milton, Ont. Al-Muhandis was one of the 39 people killed, most of them foreign tourists, when a gunman opened fire at a popular nightclub during New Year's celebrations.

FINAL ARGUMENTS TODAY AT TRAVIS VADER SENTENCING HEARING

Lawyers are to present final arguments today in the sentencing hearing of a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors. Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann. The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.

OLAND EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

Dennis Oland may learn today when he will face a new trial for his father's 2011 murder. Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in December 2015, but that verdict was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in October. The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, and a new trial was ordered.

STUDY: AVERAGE PAY OF TOP CEOs UP SIX PER CENT IN 2015

A new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the top 100 CEOs of TSX-listed public companies got a total of about $950 million in compensation in 2015, according to regulatory filings issued last year. That was up about six per cent from the prior year. The think-tank's annual tally says the Top 100 average, at $9.5 million, was 193 times Canada's average industrial wage of $49,510 in 2015.

CANADA SAILS INTO SEMIS AT WORLD JUNIORS

Canada scored a 5-3 victory over the Czech Republic to earn a spot in the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship. Canada will try to advance on Wednesday night against Sweden, who beat Slovakia 8-3 in their quarter-final. Russia will play the United States in the other semifinal on Wednesday afternoon. The winners meet in the final on Thursday night. All games will be played in Montreal.