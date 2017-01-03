Nova Scotia minister's husband charged with assault, choking, threats

HALIFAX — The husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister has been reportedly charged with assault.

Halifax police say 58-year-old Maroun Diab was arrested early New Year's Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from Immigration Minister Lena Diab's family home on Houda Court in Halifax.

They say Maroun Diab was in Halifax provincial court Tuesday on charges of assault, overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking) and three counts of uttering threats.

Police refused to confirm a CBC report that Lena Diab was one of the alleged victims. The CBC said Lena Diab was named in court information.

Police said they received a report of an "assault not in progress" at the home at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. A 51-year-old woman said she was assaulted by a man she knew, and that he left the house in a vehicle.